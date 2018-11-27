US President Donald Trump may be planning to set up an international television network to counter what he called an “unfair and false” representation of the country by CNN.
In a tweet on Monday, Trump said CNN had good ratings internationally because it had little competition, but that was not the case in the US.
Statistically, CNN International is the most widely distributed television news channel in the world, reaching over 373 million households.
“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition,” the tweet read.
“Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”
While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
....and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
The president has frequently criticised CNN and its reporters, accusing them of peddling fake news.
Following a court order, his administration was stopped from banning Jim Acosta, CNN chief White House correspondent, due to an altercation with an intern.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
PROMO!!! BUY DANGOTE CEMENT DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 1300 NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.ReplyDelete
THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE GETTING FROM 100 BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 600 BAGS,900 BAGS AND ABOVE.RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 10,000 NAIRA PER BAG AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR 7000 NAIRA PER 25LTRS.
CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER (SIR JUBRIL ABUBAKAR) ON
O 7 O 1 6 6 O 7 O 6 O FOR BOOKINGS AND ENQUIRIES.