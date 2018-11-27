US President Donald Trump may be planning to set up an international television network to counter what he called an “unfair and false” representation of the country by CNN.





In a tweet on Monday, Trump said CNN had good ratings internationally because it had little competition, but that was not the case in the US.





Statistically, CNN International is the most widely distributed television news channel in the world, reaching over 373 million households.





“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition,” the tweet read.

“Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”

The president has frequently criticised CNN and its reporters, accusing them of peddling fake news.





Following a court order, his administration was stopped from banning Jim Acosta, CNN chief White House correspondent, due to an altercation with an intern.





The US president had in 2017 threatened to shut down NBC and other American networks, with talks of challenging their operating licence.