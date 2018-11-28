A man believed to be mentally unstable has accused Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, of poor leadership, saying the governor must go to prison.





In a video trending online, the man described Okorocha as a hypocrite. He lamented over the state of some roads in Imo and alleged that the governor did nothing in eight years.





“I am not against Rochas, now we under hold-up, Weldral road, the suncity construction company that is handling Weldra, the road has been under construction for six to seven months now, no headway, the hold-up, the erratic bottle-neck traffic gridlock that is causing in this Weldra road is something that Nigeria as a whole should be concerned about,” he said.





“Rochas is a hypocrite, eight years in office he did nothing, now he’s trying to bring in some kind of modalities so that we’ll not send him to prison. Rochas is going to prison, he wanted to bring in Ogunba to cover up his atrocities, and will still be manipulating Ogunba against us, it cannot be, it cannot be. Solidarity continues, Rochas is going to prison, the second governor that will go to prison.”

See video below: