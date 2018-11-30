Biography of Fela Durotoye
Do you want to know some interesting details of Fela Durotoye biography? The most interesting facts of Mr. Nigeria life! Read about one the most famous motivational speakers in Nigeria!
Fela Durotoye is a great person. Nigerians can be very proud of him. He represents the young generation, which drives Nigeria towards the path to development and integration into the world community. Having received an excellent education, and getting a perfect knowledge in economics and strategic business planning, he was capable of working in any of the world's leading business corporations.
But as a patriot of his country and a true son of Nigeria, Fela decided to devote his skills to his homeland. Fela Durotoye helps Nigeria to develop strategies to improve the welfare of the country and its inhabitants. He is is invested in organising the educational sector so it can operate at a world level. His goal is to and grow and encourage successful business sectors in Nigeria. Fela’s nickname is Mr. Nigeria because of his love for Nigeria.
Top facts from Fela
Durotoye's biography
Oluwafeolami Durotoye’s date of birth is May 12, 1971. His place of birth is
Ibadan, in the South-Western part of Nigeria. His parents are Sisi Addy and
Bros Toks. Fela also has a brother and a sister. Fela
Durotoye was a well-educated boy. He attended the following educational
institutions:
- Staff Children’s School (1974-1981)
- Moremi High School (1981-1986)
As for higher education, Fela attended Obafemi Awolowo University where he obtained:
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science with
Economics,
- Masters degree in Business Administration (M.B.A)
- Master of Philosophy Degree (M.Phil) in Strategic
Management
Mr. Nigeria
professional experience
After Oluwafeolami received his M.B.A, he transferred from Ventures &
Trusts to Phillips Consulting (1998). The company deals with management
consulting and training. There Fela became the head of the Customer Service
Group, and he held the post until 2000. Fela Durotoye developed and simplified
some customer service and personal skill training.
At that time Mr. Nigeria was in charge of the Customer Service Management training and fallbacks in such institutions as Diamond Bank, Chartered Bank, and Societe Generale Bank of Nigeria.
Today, Fela Durotoye occupies the post of the Chief Executive Officer in Visible Impact. It’s a social organization established to solve social and environmental problems and limitations.
The goal is to create super-achievers and responsible leaders, organize corporate organizations into global leaders of the market, and responsible corporate citizens. Aside from this, the team helps the government to develop blueprints and programmes for creating a thriving environment for people to do great things.
Let us focus on one of them in details. It’s GEMSTONE NATION 2025 established in 2012.
The Gemstone Nation Builders Foundation’s aim is to inspire, empower, motivate, and uplift leaders from every level in the society. The youths will be encouraged to get involved in the process of Nigeria transformation into the world’s most suitable nation to live in by 2025. The Foundation creates a platform for encouraging and empowering Nigerians to have and chase their dreams. The overall objective is building as strong and stable nation.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.