Nigeria’s queen of music, Tiwa Savage has won the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category.The annual MTV EMA held last night at the expansive Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain, amidst glitz and glamour, awarding music artistes around the globe in different categories.The African act category was infused into the MTV EMA to enhance musical alliances across borders, and promote cultural integrations.David Adeleke, aka Davido; South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah; Kenya’s Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.The songstress, in June of this year, lost to Davido, in the Best International Act category of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.Speaking with the media on the red carpet, prior to the award show, Tiwa was full of accolades for Davido whom she proudly called by his alias; O.B.O.She said it was humbling being nominated in the same category of the award with Davido. She also gave a shout out to fellow contestant from DRC, Fally Ipupa.It may be the second time that Tiwa was rocking the MTV red carpet, having won the Best Female Act at the African version of the reward scheme called MTV Africa Music Award (MAMA) in 2014.Delighted by her first-time experience in Bilbao, Tiwa simple said she loves the Spanish food, while also describing the award organisation as ‘incredible’.Alao, a 26-year-old Nigerian lady, Hauwa Ojeifo won in the first edition of MTV EMA Generation Change Award category.Miss Ojeifo who was selected among four others was missed on the red carpet, as she could not secure a Schengen Visa from the Spanish embassy in Nigeria to embark on the trip.Her award category was presented during the MTV EMA red carpet pre-show.The award aims to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world.Ojeifo was selected alongside a 21-year old Afghanistan, Sonita Alizadeh; 17 year old Lebanese, Mohamad Aljounde; 20 year old Briton, Ellen Jones and an 18 year old Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez.The MTV EMA was broadcast live in 81 countries around the world.