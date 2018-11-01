He also accused Oshiomhole of administering the affairs of the party without carrying President Muhammadu Buhari along.
Okorocha spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The governor insisted that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was duly given a certificate for winning the party’s governorship ticket in the state before Nwosu’s replacement by the APC National Secretariat.
