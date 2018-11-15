Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has alleged that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, collected over $50 million from different aspirants and candidates during the primary elections of the party.









According to Frank, who is now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a large percentage of the money was paid to the former Edo State Government through proxies from Imo, Zamfara, Adamawa and Ogun states among others.





Report emerged recently that the Department of State Services, DSS, invited and interrogated Oshiomhole, and reportedly did ask him to resign over allegations of bribery and corruption against him.





Oshiomhole, however, told reporters that his meeting with the DSS was a mere routine conversation that held in the interest of national security.





But in a statement he personally signed and issued in Abuja on Thursday, the former APC spokesman threatened to publish the names and amounts paid to lobby the National Chairman to clear aspirants and substitute names of duly elected candidates with those that failed.





According to Frank, the Department of State Services (DSS) has presented its report and findings against Oshiomhole to President Muhammadu Buhari but the President is still in dilemma on what to do.





“I dare say that this singular act of refusing to order the prosecution of Oshiomhole over sundry acts of bribery and corruption he committed as contained in the DSS report, President Buhari has shown that his APC-led administration is a stinking house of corruption.”





While expressing surprise at Oshiomhole’s latest ordeal, he said the former Labour leader will go down in history as a party chairman who had allegedly received such humongous bribe within a short period of time in office.





Frank, however, called on the President to act on the recommendations of the DSS by ordering Oshiomhole’s sack and prosecution, if his (Buhari) government is actually fighting corruption or opposition.





“We are in the know that President Muhammadu Buhari has received the DSS report on Adams Oshiomhole and Nigerians are patiently waiting for the action or inaction of his government because this is an administration that has claimed fighting corruption as an achievement.





“In the history of party administration in Nigeria, no party chairman has been accused of collecting the jaw-breaking amount of money allegedly collected within a short period in office like Comrade Oshiomhole has allegedly done.





“Instead of Oshiomhole to clear his name, he has taken to diversionary path asking the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki to resign. Nigerians are not gullible. We shall wait to see how the acclaimed anti-corruption regime will act on this particular issue.





“This same Oshiomhole has been attacking the Senate President, calling on him to resign on moral ground. Can Oshiomhole now step aside while the investigation into his financial malfeasance is ongoing to justify his much talked about morality?”