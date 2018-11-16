Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Bodija maket in Ibadan yesterday.He interacted with the petty traders on the Trader Moni loans.TraderMoni is a collateral-free loan that ranges from N10,000 to N50,000, depending on how well the borrowers are able to make repayments. All petty traders and artisans in Nigeria are eligible to access the loanWATCH VIDEO BELOW...