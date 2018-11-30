



IOS Casino Games

In many parts of the world, mobile gambling has become incredibly popular due to the development of smartphones and other mobile devices with Internet access. Plenty of virtual casinos have already created mobile versions of their software. Without a doubt iPhone is the most popular mobile device on the market at the moment, that is why mobile casinos have done their utmost to make sure that their games are compatible with almost all versions of the iPhone.





In various parts of Northern Europe and Asia, the number of slot machines that have been developed for mobile devices already amounts several hundred, which should not seem surprising taking into account the fact that these parts of the world have some of the most advanced mobile technologies. The developers create a series of various slot machines http://slotmine.com . based on interesting topics that are available in all online casinos and mobile versions.





Types of real money emulator for iPhone

1. Classic iPhone slots have three reels and up to eight paylines. They usually also have some features, such as wild symbols, to make the game more interesting. Classic games of this type resemble the first gambling slots that appeared in traditional casinos and are suitable for slots lovers in the absolute classic of casino gambling.

2. Progressive slot machines. To win large amounts, player should use progressive jackpot slots for iPhone. These are either classic slot machines or videos with a huge prize pool attached to them.

3. Multi-line emulators. This type of real money iPhone slot has five reels and many game lines or ways to win. They are equipped with wild symbols, free spins or bonus games. IPhone gaming machines are very popular and they are based on fun themes.

4. 3D gaming machines. If someone wants to play interactive slot machines with realistic 3D graphics on iPhone, select 3D games. BetSoft Gaming is a software provider that creates cool 3D slots for iPhone.

Top 3 online casinos that support iOS:

- Casino Tropez Mobile - about 20 games for iPhone. There are blackjack and roulette among them. A link to the software will be sent automatically to e-mail or via SMS.

- Europa Casino Mobile - more than 20 of the best games for mobile devices from the manufacturer of Playtech. To download the software, it is needed to go to the site and get the link via SMS, QR-code or e-mail.

- Casino EuroGrand Mobile - there are two dozen of the most popular slots, roulette. Welcome bonus up to $ 1000. The minimum deposit is $ 10.

Best Slot Machines for iOS

Most mobile casinos have their own set of games. The 20-line and 5-reel Pharaohs Fortunes gaming machine is very popular and offers free spins and additional bonus round. This game on the Egyptian theme is distinguished by generous payouts and simple navigation. IPad and iPhone users can enjoy this exciting game by downloading it to their devices.

One of the best Microgaming slots is Tomb Raider, so it is natural that it was the first game adapted for the iPhone. Many others, including the progressive jackpot slots Major Millions, Mermaids Millions and Mega Moolah followed this game. These games were adapted for the iPhone, but the quality and gameplay remained the same.

How to use the slot on the iPhone

Many users want to know how to play for real money on iPhone device. In fact, playing with the iPhone is very simple. For those who have previously used these games on their computer, there will be no problem playing them on iPhone. One of the main differences between computer games and games on the iPhone is the method of placing bets. When playing on a computer, player invited to choose bets using the mouse, as there is no mouse in both iPad and iPhone, so the player will make bets by clicking on the screen.

The difference between iPhone and PC gaming machines

Many developers create applications with slot machines for the iPhone, which are exact copies of the machines for the computer. One significant difference is that gambler has to play on a much smaller screen compared to a computer one. The drums will occupy most of the screen, and he will see the controls at the very bottom. They will allow choosing the size of the bet, the setting of automatic spins and the number of lines. When player selects the stakes and lines, he only need to click on the start to start the game. The reels start spinning and he will get a message about whether he won or lost.

Quick and easy access to the slot machines for the iPhone