Super Eagles may have qualified for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon, but the Ahmed Musa captained team has kissed goodbye to the $25,000 per goal promised by Delta state Governor Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.The Governor who visited the team in their Asaba camp just before departure to South Africa, had promised to dole out the largesse for every goal scored. Unfortunately the Eagles failed to score any goal. What would have passed as the joker failed to click after Ahmed Musa’s 84th minute goal was ruled offside. The two goals scored for and against Nigeria were all scored by the South Africans themselves.The Governor in a tweet dished out shortly after the match on Saturday congratulated the team for qualifying for the 2019 AFCON while promising that the people and government of Delta state will continue to pray for the team in their quest to ultimately clinch the title.“On behalf of @dsgovernment and people of Delta State I congratulate @NGSuperEagles for qualifying for #2019AFCONQ.Delta State will continue to pray for you as you compete in the coming tournament, and we look forward to having you back in Asaba” the governor saidSome fans were seen at a viewing on Saturday arguing over whether or not the team will get the promised money if view of the result. One of the fans sounding as if he were the spokesman of the governor said “There is no way the governor is going to give the team any money because they did not score. An own goal is just what it is an own goal it was not scored by the team so it wouldn’t count,” he submitted.Eagles still lead the group with 10 points just a point above South Africa who will next face Libya in the last group match while Nigeria take on Seychelles at home in what some have already dubbed pre-tournament training tie.