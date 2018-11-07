The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to resolve issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, in order to end the ongoing strike in universities.The issue of the strike was raised by Senator Barau Jibrin of Kano State North senatorial district on the floor of the Senate citing Orders 42 and 52.According to the Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate, Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central contributing to the debate said, “Nigeria has been dealing with strike. The issues raised by ASUU are genuine. It is in the best interest of education in Nigeria. I demand and call on the Federal Government to concede to the demands of ASUU.”Senator Mao Ohuabunwa from Abia State said, “It is important that the government live up to its responsibilities. We intervened in the last ASUU strike and promised that their conditions would be looked into but the agreement has not been kept.“We should look into this and ensure that agreement reached are implemented.”- Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.The Senate accordingly resolved to urge the Federal Ministry Education and its labour employment counterparts to urgently resolve any issues bordering on and in contention with the ASUU strike.“It is important that the Federal Government honours the agreement to find an amicable solution to this”, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki said.