The Police Command in Enugu State has warned residents of the state against using social media to spread fake news about kidnapping in the state.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday.Amaraizu said that the command had started investigating such fake online posts in collaboration with telecommunication service providers to track the mischief-makers.“The attention of the command has been drawn to some online tweets and postings in the new media (social media), undermining efforts of security operatives, “he said.According to the police image maker, such tweets and postings have created wrong impression of non-existing and unconfirmed kidnapping activities in some parts of the state.“Such online report/tweet is false and misleading and it is viewed as a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create in the mind of law abiding and good people of the state.’’Amaraizu restated the commitment of the command toward ensuring sustenance of peace, security and safety through partnership with relevant stakeholders and other sister security agencies.“The command, through support of the government and good people of the state, will stop at nothing at ensuring that the existing peace, security and safety is sustained, to keep maintaining the state as the safest in the country.’’The command, in partnership with sister security agencies, has intensified crime prevention activities such as joint patrols and intelligence sharing according to Amaraizu.