Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has identified Shehu Abdullahi, Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho and Odion Ighalo as players that his side will miss when they tackle South Africa on November 17 in a 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying fixture.Nigeria will clash with the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.According to Rohr, Abdullahi had suspension, while Ndidi, Ighalo and Uzoho are all injured.Gernot Rohr’s men head to the game after defeating Libya 3-2 in their last game, while South Africa played 1-1 draw with Seychelles at home.“Three injured players and one suspended, it’s difficult to play without them,” CSN quoted Rohr as saying at a pre-match press conference in Asaba.“We are missing our right-back, Shehu, Ndidi is missing through suspension and injuries to our goalkeeper (Uzoho) and our goalscorer (Ighalo).“So it’s a lot, but we will try to go to South Africa with some new players.“We lost to South Africa a long time ago – over a year ago, but my young team now have experience of the World Cup and I believe they are able to play a good match even if we are missing four key players especially the goalkeeper and the goalscorer.“Training sessions were good and we are well prepared.”Nigeria is on top of the group with nine points from four fixtures, while South Africa is in second place with eight points from the same number of games.