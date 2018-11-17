 South Africa 1-1 Nigeria: The Super Eagles soar while Bafana's Afcon hopes hang in the balance | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Bafana failed to take advantage of playing at home as they played out to a draw with the Super Eagles on Saturday.

The South Africa national team will have to wait until the final day of qualifying to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

A first half Lebo Mothiba strike cancelled out Buhle Mkhwanazi’s earlier own goal to give Bafana Bafana a chance of qualifying.




