Bafana failed to take advantage of playing at home as they played out to a draw with the Super Eagles on Saturday.
The South Africa national team will have to wait until the final day of qualifying to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
A first half Lebo Mothiba strike cancelled out Buhle Mkhwanazi’s earlier own goal to give Bafana Bafana a chance of qualifying.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.