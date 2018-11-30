Popular comedian , Alleluya Akporobome , a . k. a , Ali Baba , has urged Nigerian youths to acquire skills that will enable them to be financially independent.The comedian , who spoke with our correspondent on the sideline of a graduation ceremony held at Gazzelle Academy in Lagos, described skills acquisition as an important factor in the development of any country’ s economy , which many Nigerian youths had , unfortunately , ignored.He said , “ Mental laziness is the biggest challenge facing our youths . A lot of people said President Muhammadu Buhari was wrong when he said that Nigerian youths were lazy. But there are young people who don ’ t want to do any work in this country.They have no respect for anyone who is employed . These people even treat labourers with disdain and laugh at commercial drivers. ”While commending Gazzelle Academy for training the youth on makeup and fashion , he stated that the makeup and beauty industry was not for women’ s faces alone , as it could be used for many other things.“Skills acquisition is the growth of SME , which is the bedrock of any economy . What Gazzelle is doing is commendable and they deserve all the accolades . It was even hard for some of the graduands to attend the ceremony because they had been booked.“I advise youths to pick up skills . Models and actors now depend heavily on makeup artists and fashion designers. With makeup artistry , Tara Fela - Durotoye is very successful and she has trained a lot of people too. ”