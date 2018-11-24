 Solari and Ramos feel heat as Real Madrid crash at Eibar | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Santiago Solari proved the perfect caretaker but his debut as permanent coach of Real Madrid on Saturday ended in a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Eibar.

Four wins while in temporary charge earned Solari a contract until 2021 over the international break, only for Real to revert to the kind of chaotic display that caused his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, to be sacked.

The defeat also brought into focus the mindset of Madrid’s players, after their captain Sergio Ramos faced allegations of an anti-doping violation on Friday night from German magazine Der Spiegel. The club denied any breach.




