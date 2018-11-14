The deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu has allegedly resigned.





Ahmed is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and he is expected to contest against his former boss, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who may fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the gubernatorial poll in 2019 elections.





Daily Trust reports that the deputy Governor was not forced to resign.





According to a source, Ahmed resigned voluntarily and “we will not hesitate to accept his resignation.”





Ahmed was said to have submitted a copy of his resignation to the state House of Assembly but it was not read at the floor of the House during Tuesday’s sitting.





“It is good that he resigned honourably because he would save himself from unforeseen humiliation and also save his relationship with the governor,” he said.