The Bauchi State Police Command has banned social gatherings in public places across the state following the crisis on Sunday in which four persons were killed and eight injured.The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kamal Abubabakar, in a statement in Bauchi on Thursday said the measure was to prevent further breakdown of law and order following the recent crisis.He said that in line with Public Order Act of the Police and its statutory responsibility of preventing crime, “they have “placed a total ban on all forms of social gathering in public places without approval of the command.He said, “This order has become necessary in view of the recurrent violence emanating from such gatherings, which in the past led to the loss of lives and property.”Meanwhile, Joseph Sati, one of the four persons killed in the violent clash that occurred on Sunday between two groups in Bauchi over a girl at a birthday party, was buried on Thursday amidst tight security.Our correspondent learnt that all the four victims killed were oblivious of the misunderstanding in the area.Eight other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.Sympathisers, families and friends of the deceased gathered to pay their last respect to Joseph, a father of one at the Christian Cemetery at Kagadama.The PPPRO, Abubakar, said the deployment of security at the cemetery was a measure taken by the command to prevent any attack.