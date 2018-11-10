Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, presented a mansion as birthday gift to her mother, Martha Ekile, who clocks 60 on Saturday.The “Kedike” crooner took to Instagram to show off the newly completed house, displaying a photo with her mother.She wrote: “happy 60th birthday Iya Lucky. Your next is about to be toooo emotional.Thank you for all that you do for the Clan. Thank you for being my strength and my shield .”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chidinma, who started singing at age 10 in her Church choir, started her journey to stardom in 2010 after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa, a reality singing competition.In 2011, she released her first solo single “Jankoliko” featuring Sound Sultan, and it was followed by `Chidinma’, her self-titled debut studio album.The album was supported by her singles “Jankoliko”, “Carry You Go”, “Kedike” and “Run Dia Mouth”.She has been featured several times by both Nigerian and foreign artistes, including Flavour and Banky W.She won her first award for the Best Female West African Act Category at the 2012 KORA Awards in Ivory Coast.She was nominated at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014, for Best Female, amongst other local and international nominations.In 2015, Chidinma won the Student Choice Best RnB /Pop Artiste of the year at the Nigerian Oscar Awards and the Best Pop Extra Video Awards at the Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA). (NAN)