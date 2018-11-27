Shehu Sani, the Senator represent Kaduna Central has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the increase of Nigerian Police salary, allowances and pensions.Buhari on Monday while speaking with members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force who were on a “Thank You” visit to the State House, approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment of Police.He promised to increase the salary, allowances and pensions of the Nigerian Police force, tasking them to do more in the protection of human life.Reacting to the development, Sani described the action by Buhari as commendable.According to him, the increase in Police salary will improve the well-being of the personnel.He, however, urged Police officers reciprocate the kind gesture with improved service delivery, more discipline and professionalism.The Kaduna lawmaker on his Twitter page wrote: “President Buhari’s approval of an enhanced salary structure for the Police is commendable.“This step will improve the welfare and wellbeing of the personnel and their families.“The police should reciprocate this with improved service delivery,more discipline and professionalism.”