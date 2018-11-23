Legendary musician, 2face Idibia could not hide his disappointment about the deplorable state of Nigerian airports after he landed at the new Accra International airport in Ghana.

2baba as his popularly called, asked people to see the level of beauty and professionalism in display while mocking the Nigerian Government by saying “shame no dey catch some people for that side”.





His manager, Efe Omorogbe shared the video on Instagram.







