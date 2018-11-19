Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the completion of projects, describing it as “impressive.”Ashafa made the remarks during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Land Transport to the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, outreach learning center in Kano.According to him: “In consonance with our supervisory responsibility, we are very particular about ensuring that all the monies appropriated for the further development of this institute is properly utilized.”Ashafa who was accompanied by Senators, Osinakachukwu Ideozu and Victor Umeh all members of the Senate Committee on Land Transport were given a tour of the project site by the Director General of NITT, Dr. Abimbola Odumosu.After the Inspection of the project site, Ashafa, stated: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the execution of projects is nothing we have seen in recent times.“Having gone round this project site I can only say that we are very impressed at the level of progress on this project made possible through frequent capital releases by this administration to ensure its completion. This is impressive.”“It is important to note that this project commenced under the administration of President Buhari and same is being replicated in Ebonyi and Gombe. The Abuja outreach Centre commenced in 2007 but it was stalled due to inadequate capital releases.”