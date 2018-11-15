The Senate, yesterday, disclosed that it has uncovered alleged fresh multiple withdrawals from the dividend accounts of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, totaling $1.151.609 billion, illegally withdrawn by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC .Ex-Niger Delta agitators protest over alleged plan to revoke surveillance jobs contractAccording to the Senate, this is outside the alleged $1.05billion the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mikati Baru earlier admitted to have withrawn by the coporation.While scrutinising the NLNG account documents presented yesterday by the Chief Operating Officer, COO, Finance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Babatunde Adeniran, the committee observed series of cash debiting from the account from November 2016 to June this year.