The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to explain the Federal Government’s plans for the Enugu and Port Harcourt railway lines.In a discussion on the floor of the Senate, senators decried the state of the development of railways lines in the South Eastern part of the country.Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu started the conversation after citing, Orders 42 and 52. He said, “For a country to survive there has to be equity, fairness and justice. Less attention is being given to the Eastern part of Nigeria.”Contributing to the debate, Senator Shehu Sani said, “We invited the Minister of transport and he promised us that Port-Harcourt -Maiduguri route would be the next priority. Nothing has been done.“That line has a lot of political, social and economic advantage as it can open many opportunities. I request that the Senate bring the Minister of transport to answer these questions.”A Delta State senator, James Manager, added, “I remember following these lines as a young boy, that part of this country is very stressful. Everything about the railway lines will improve the Nigerian economy as a whole. This is a matter of great interest to all Nigerians.”Senator Ahmad Lawan speaking on the issue said, “The problem is that there is only rehabilitation and not modernization. What is given to other parts of Nigeria should also be given to the Eastern part.“Mr. President has said that every capital in Nigeria should be linked to a railway line. Let us ensure this is done.”At the end of the discussion, the Senate resolved to invite the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi to brief the Committee on Land Transport and Local & Foreign Debt on the Federal Government plans for rail development from the Port Harcout and Enugu railway axis.