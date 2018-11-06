



Senate on Tuesday approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Aba, saying the institution would provide technical education to the people in the zone.





In the committee report by Senator Jobrin Barau representing Kano North Senatorial district, it stated that Polytechnic education became necessary in view of the fact that the people of Abia and particularly, Aba were highly industrialised people.





He added that the committee investigation revealed that the zone has a large number of qualified people who were ready to study technical education.





“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of thc Committee on tertiary institutions and Tertfund on the Federal Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State.”





Sponsor of the bill, Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central Senatorial district maintained in his lead debate during the first reading that the establishment of the institution would bridge educational gaps that Abia people were experiencing.





Orji, a two-time governor of Abia State assured the lawmakers of Abia people’s cooperation when the institution commenced operations, adding that Aba was strategic to technical education.





Other tertiary institutions bills passed into law by the Senate after two weeks recess were Federal Polytechnic, Silame, Sokoto State, Federal College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State and Federal College of Education, Sabon Birni in Sokoto State.