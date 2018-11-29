The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary to allow Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmakers attend National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of their party.The lawmakers, who adjourned after an executive session that lasted about an hour, did not consider any item on the Order Paper.Details of the executive session was not made public by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.However, votes and proceedings of Tuesday sitting were adopted before adjournment.The items on the order paper are presentation of reports on attempted assassination of Sen. Dino Melaye and report on Prison Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment)Bill, 2018 amongothers.