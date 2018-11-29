A wedding invitation written entirely in Nigeria n Pidgin English. Lovely! pic.twitter.com/cuxt5qmXSZ

A Nigerian couple, Sunday and Rejoice took creativity to a new level when they printed their wedding invitation card in Pidgin English.The wedding which is to place at the Taraba state capital, Jalingo must have surprise many since the origin of Pidgin English is Warri and its natural to expect this to come from the Niger Delta.The Wedding invitation which is lovely put together in Nigerian Pidgin English has gone viral and has become a delight to many on the social media.A twitter user, Farooq Kperogi shared the picture and he wrote: A wedding invitation written entirely in Nigerian Pidgin English. Lovely!