Founder and Spiritual Leader of One Love Family Satguru Maharaji Ji has restated his support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.He, however, stressed that the President and All Progressives Party (APC) leadership must come to him for spiritual guidance, if they hope to win 2019 presidential election.Maharaji Ji spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lagos ahead of One Love Family Golden Age Festival and celebration of The Divine Presence of Godman on Earth Again.The events hold between November the 9 -17, at Maharaj Ji Village, Km. 10 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Oluyole, Oyo State.The Spiritual Leader of One Love Family said: “I will vote for the APC because of President Buhari’s stance against corruption and his sincerity of purpose in moving Nigeria forward.“All we need to do is to support and assist him. He needs our support and love. He is the first black president in history of Africa that has taken the bull by the horns.”He asserted that Buhari should be allowed to run for the second term because that would allow the North to have a fair share of their place in governance.Maharaji Ji added that for Buhari to win the 2019 election, he and the party’s leadership must come to him for spiritual guidance.According to him, “Buhari needs divine knowledge to be able to see what is going on so that he doesn’t surround himself with people who are only there to enrich themselves.”Maharaji Ji, who claim to be the light and the perfect living master, noted that in 2015, President Goodluck Jonathan was told to come and meet with him so he could guide him spiritually before the election, “but he refused and the rest today is history”.“I respect every government in power as the law stipulates and I will not disrespect anyone, but it is important to note that I am the light, the living perfect master and the solution to Nigeria’s woes is in my hands, if the people in power can connect with me,” he said.Maharaji Ji warned that Nigerians should be weary of those contesting for presidency and other positions of government as some are coming back to continue with the corruption spree that has taken Nigeria backward.He stressed that Nigerians must ask questions from the contestants and examined their past, their source of wealth and check through their track records before electing them.“Nigerians must wake up and must not be deceived by moneybag politicians. We need to examine every contestants, including President Buhari, and how he acquired his cows, landed property and his family life,” he said.Acknowledging the fact that democracy allows for more participation of people to contest for election positions, he said there is no perfect democracy in the world and each country must come up with its own form of democracy that will better the people’s lots.On the celebration of the Golden Age Festival, he said it is golden time in the history of the human race to meet, walk, talk, eat, drink and dance with the very special Golden boy, who arrived back to Africa on July 17, 1980.