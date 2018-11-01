Stoke City midfielder, Ogenekaro Etebo has said that Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi is a better player than Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.Etebo described Ronaldo as a stunning player but added that Messi is better.Ronaldo and Messi are poised to fight it out for the Ballon d’Or award after another calendar year of exceptional performances.Ronaldo is among the front-runners for the prize having fired Real Madrid to Champions League glory last term for the third season on the trot.Messi, though, is also in contention for the prize having helped Barcelona secure a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last term.Asked which of the two players he prefers, Etebo, a Nigerian international, said, “They are both top players but I must tell you the truth, you can imagine that in 10 years it’s been both of them staying consistent for that long,” he told Express Sports.“I don’t think it has ever happened before in football.“These two rivals are so good and untouchable but I’m going to go for Lionel Messi as the better of the two.“Ronaldo is a very hardworking player that shows you that with dedication to what you do you can reach the top of your craft.“I honestly admire him as well but Messi is just magical.”