Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has branded Manchester United one-dimensional, after the Red Devils staged a stunning comeback win in the Champions League.The Portugal superstar gave the Serie A champions the lead, before Juan Mata equalized from a free-kick and an own goal from Alex Sandro sealed an unlikely victory for United in Turin.Ronaldo was disappointed to see his side lose after dominating the game and says Jose Mourinho’s tactics relied completely on set-pieces.“I was happy for the goal, but I am a little bit disappointed because we should win the game easily, [by] three or four goals.“Manchester didn’t do much, in my opinion. They create two chances at set-pieces. English teams always looking for the set-pieces.“But we learned from our mistakes and we are still top of the group, so we are good,” he said after the match.