The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reduction of UTME fee to alleviate the burden of the cost of the examination.Minister of Education Adamu Adamu had on Wednesday announced that the costs of forms for the UTME, organised by Jamb, and the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (Neco), as well as the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been reduced by Buhari.Reacting in a statement signed by Jamb’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the examination body said the reduction was because the president cared about the plight of ordinary Nigerians.He further said in the president’s determination to alleviate poverty and ensure that every Nigerian desirous of tertiary education is not deprived, the government had introduced policies and incentive to boost the economy of ordinary Nigerians and has seen this reduction as a platform to bring more Nigerians on the tertiary education template.