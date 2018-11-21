Arsenal Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi, has revealed why the club is willing to allow Aaron Ramsey leave next year.Ramsey’s current contract with the club expires at the end of the season and the Gunners have since withdrawn their final offer to the player.It is believed the Welsh midfielder demanded the North London outfit doubled his current £110,000 per week wages.Now Ramsey is expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, unless boss Unai Emery can offload him for a cut-price in January.When quizzed on Ramsey’s situation, Sanllehi told UK Mirror: “I would like to avoid talking about personal players. It is more of a gathering of strategies and what our ideas are.“What I can assure you is that any decision we take at the club of any kind, whether it concerns players or any other thing, it is very thoroughly thought through, analysed and discussed by different people.“I was talking about the great people we have; great professionals that bring the debate to rich conclusions.“Let me use again the word responsibility. We are very responsible for every decision we take so we do not take these decisions lightly.“We really try to analyse and decide the best thing for the club. That is our ultimate aim – to find what is best for the club.“So all the decisions will try to go through that screening and in general it is going to continue that way.”