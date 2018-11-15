The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described the purported endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar by some Igbo leaders as an affront on the Igbo nation.From left: Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; Prof. Anya Anya, Sen. Ben Obi and PDP 2019 Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during N’digbo 2019 and Beyond meeting, in Enugu on Wednesday (14/11/18).In a late Wednesday statement, APC said Atiku and his co-travellers in the PDP have become shameless by trying to fool an entire nation to support her in spite of her several years of misrule.National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu told Vanguard that the ruling party remained confident that a discredited party like the PDP would be confined to the dustbin of history by the Igbo’s.“The APC considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame. The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South East for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule.“It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign. The South East people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social investment programmes under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression. We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people”, he said.