Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), says the claim of the Peoples Democratic Party that Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, will reduce fuel price to N90 shows the former vice president is ignorant of the economy.The product currently sells at N145 per litre but the opposition party said Abubakar had worked out a pricing template that will immediately crash the pump price to N90.In a statement issued on her behalf by her campaign group, Ezekwesili described the claim as fraudulent.“The party promised to crash fuel pump price to N90. This is 419, and it betrays the PDP candidate’s ignorance of how Basic Economics and the solutions Nigeria truly needs.“The country ended 2018 with 4 trillion of Fiscal Deficit. Where will they find money to slash fuel price? Even if FG had such money, is it because they want another round of Subsidy-Slush Fund that they want to take the country deeper into the corrupted and market distorting fuel price fixing method?“The Obiageli Ezekwesili For President 2019 campaign is all for market determined pricing which will end up more favorable to the poor who have been and continue bearing the effect of corrupted subsidy regimes more while the rich enjoy the benefits.“This is a reminder to Nigerians that Abubakar Atiku’s so-called and questionable business acumen does not qualify him to run this economy.“Obiageli Ezekwesili is the only candidate in the race who has built and rebuilt national economies in Nigeria and outside, with a track record to show for it.”