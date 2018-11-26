



Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, presidential candidate of Peoples Trust, says he will create four million jobs annually if elected president in 2019.





He made the comment while speaking with members of a group known as Women for Hashim (WfH),





The presidential candidate said: “I’m somebody who knows how to create jobs. I will create jobs for your children.





“I will create 4 million jobs every year by removing the obstacles to investment in Nigeria because it is only the private sector that can create jobs, not the government.





“We are going to expand the economy from the $510 billion to a $4 trillion economy. That will be achieved with the New Nigeria Economic Development Plan.





“We will pay workers minimum wage, stop killings and unite Nigerians. Nigeria has never been divided as it is under the APC government today. We will give Nigeria a government that will unite the country, secure the land and a government where all Nigerians will be protected by the office of the commander in chief.”





Olawepo-Hashim also vowed to tackle cervical cancer if elected president, adding that it is time Nigeria halts its devastating effect.





He said the federal government, under his presidency, will sponsor vaccine for all girls from age nine to age 25.





“So we can vaccinate against cancer and that is what I am going to do for all Nigerian girls and young women,” the presidential candidate said.





“They will have the vaccines against cervical cancer when I am elected president in 2019. As commander in chief, I will do it within 6 months of being sworn-in. This is a major program for women that will protect them in the future against falling ill to cancer.”