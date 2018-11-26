President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday travel to Borno State amid criticism from the opposition and a large section of Nigerians.Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said on Twitter that the President had cancelled his planned visit to Edo State and would be visiting the North-East on Wednesday.He wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his planned official visit to Benin, Edo State tomorrow, to visit Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.”Buhari’s main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, as well as another Presidential candidate, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, had launched severe criticisms against Buhari over the killing of scores of soldiers in Borno State.The Presidency and the military had refused to speak on the matter several days after the incident.Atiku had accused the President of neglecting the military and had even dedicated his birthday to the memory of the slain soldiers.The All Progressives Congress had, however, accused the former Vice-President of exploiting the situation, accusing him of hypocrisy.