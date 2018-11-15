President Muhammadu Buhari is back to Nigeria after a five-day official visit to Paris, France where he joined about 80 other world leaders to commemorate a century since World War I came to an end.The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday.President Buhari had while in France attended a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.He also had an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in France.President Buhari was accompanied to Paris by Governors Aminu Masari, Willie Obiano and Kayode Fayemi of Katsina, Anambra and Ekiti States, respectively. Others include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.Presidential spokesman had told Nigerians that President Buhari’s official visit to France was based on the simple idea that international cooperation was key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.