President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive Prince Charles and his entourage at the State House Villa, Abuja.Prince Charles is expected at the Presidential Villa by 2pm with Princess Camilla, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright and others.During his visit, he is expected to engage in peace-building activities including addressing the farmers/herders clashes.The visit, it was reliably gathered, was aimed at strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the Britain as members of the Commonwealth.The Prince who last visited the country in 2006 during President Olusegun Obasanjo administration will have an audience with the President at his office.Recall that Prince Charles took over as the head of the Commonwealth of Nations last April, succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II.