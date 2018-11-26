Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has boasted that more Nigerians will vote for his principal in 2019 than they did in 2015.According to Adesina, Buhari is likely to win his close challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party with a wide margin because the former Vice President does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria.Speaking on Politics Today, a programme monitored on Channels TV on Sunday, the presidential aide insisted that there is no basis of comparing Atiku with President Buhari because the former belongs to a party that is know for corruption while the later is a man of integrity.He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is asking for a second term to deepen and consolidate on what he has been doing.“President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to win by a wider margin than he did in 2015. There is no basis of comparing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku with President Muhammadu Buhari.”