According to Adesina, Buhari is likely to win his close challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party with a wide margin because the former Vice President does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria.
Speaking on Politics Today, a programme monitored on Channels TV on Sunday, the presidential aide insisted that there is no basis of comparing Atiku with President Buhari because the former belongs to a party that is know for corruption while the later is a man of integrity.
He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is asking for a second term to deepen and consolidate on what he has been doing.
“President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to win by a wider margin than he did in 2015. There is no basis of comparing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku with President Muhammadu Buhari.”
