President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Buhari Unity Band , an idea he said was meant to keep Nigeria united as it inched toward the 2019 general elections.The inauguration came three days before November 18 set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the formal opening of campaigns for next year’ s elections.BUB , a collection of the President’ s wristbands, was initiated by the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, a Buhari support group.The President, during the inauguration of the wristbands at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja , expressed concern over growing threats in the country.He stated that his administration was committed to keeping Nigeria together.“By the grace of God, we shall remain strong and united . Our country has passed through difficult times , on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity , but with the help of God, we have always emerged from each crisis stronger.“There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity but we are convinced that , with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united .“The Buhari Unity Band is a token symbol of our resolve to live in unity as one and to preach the message of unity.“Those who subscribe to the wristband will be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors . You will be building on the legacy of a number of our patriots who have, in the past, sacrificed so much, some even their lives , in defence of our nation . ”The Chairman and National Coordinator of GOGAN , Mr Felix Idiga , said BUB was initiated to counter the plans of the opposition and promote unity among Nigerians.