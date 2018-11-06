



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Diaspora Commission.





Dabiri-Erewa is the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.





President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, revealed this on Tuesday.





While reading Buhari’s letter to members of the chamber at the plenary on Tuesday, Saraki said the President had sought legislative approval for the appointment.





More to follow…