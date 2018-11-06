 President Buhari gives Abike Dabiri-Erewa new appointment | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » President Buhari gives Abike Dabiri-Erewa new appointment

1:11 PM 0
A+ A-


President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Diaspora Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa is the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, revealed this on Tuesday.


While reading Buhari’s letter to members of the chamber at the plenary on Tuesday, Saraki said the President had sought legislative approval for the appointment.

More to follow…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top