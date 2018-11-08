President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ogun State Governor , Ibikunle Amosun , are meeting again inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Amosun is one of the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress aggrieved by the outcome of the party’ s primary elections.
The party’ s National Working Committee refused to recognise his preferred candidate for the governorship race.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.