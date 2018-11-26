



The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Ismail Ahmad, has vowed that the President will get 15 million votes in the North West in 2019.





Ahmad made the remark during a meeting of Women and youth leaders under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the North Western states in Kaduna, over the weekend.





He stated that Buhari enjoys massive support in the Northern part of the country.





According to the Presidential aide, “We have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of opportunities to explore. As at January this year, there were 18.5 million registered voters in the north west zone and there was opening again within the year, where we had encouraged more people to register and a lot of people were encouraged to collect their PVC as well, so the registered voters should be in the region of 20 million by now.





“We are going down to all the wards, all the local government areas in all the seven states of the North West to mobilize for the people. Remember that in 2015, with the exception of Senator Danjuma Laah of Kaduna South, all the senators of The North West zone we have, were APC. All the governors of the North West for the first time since 1999 were APC, until recently when we had the defection of the Sokoto State Governor.





“Our plan is to ensure that the party maintains that 2015 success and reclaim Sokoto State as well as all our legislative seats both at the national and state levels.





“It is going to be a lot of work, what I have called on my colleagues at the north west level to do is not going to be easy, it is not going to be a tea party.





“We are aware that the contest is between two northerners, but we will do our home work well. Again, we know people appreciate performance that is glaring and the president has performed way above expectation in terms of real things on the ground, not just semantics.





“This government has done a lot of work, but it doesn’t have many people speaking for it





“So, we know in reality we cannot get hundred percent votes from the North West, but in 2015, north west alone delivered over eight million votes to the APC, this time, we will work hard and ensure that we deliver 15 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari from the North West alone.”



