Popular US financial and media company, Bloomberg has tipped President Muhammadu Buhari For Second-Term.This was made known in an article by the company.Read the excerpts below:"Muhammadu Buhari will start as favourite for reelection in Nigeria’s presidential election next year so long as his health holds out."In a previous article, President Buhari was hailed for his fight on Islamic insurgency with his impact on the economy, however, not yet meeting expectations.It reads: "The former military ruler (Buhari) spent more than five months in London last year undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment, but has displayed renewed vigor since returning home in August.While 75-year-old Buhari made some headway against an Islamist insurgency, he’s struggled to improve living standards in the oil-dependent economy. Though he would start as favorite for reelection given his overwhelming popularity in the north, he’ll need to rebuild the coalition that secured him victory last time around.“He stands more than a fair chance,” said Robert Besseling, executive director of political risk advisory firm EXX Africa. “It’s not going to be plain sailing though.”