The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has reiterated the readiness of the police for the 2019 general elections.He also assured stakeholders that the law enforcement agency would be fair to all parties and as well approach the poll with civility.Idris urged Nigerians not to entertain any fear over the elections.The police boss, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Logistics and Supply), Mr Oshodi Glover, spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday during a one-day official visit to Ekiti Command.“On the 2019 elections, police are battle ready for the polls, we will be fair to all. This is not the first time of doing it. We did it in 2015 and we shall repeat the same feat, no cause for alarm,” he said.The IGP, who restated the police high command’s zero tolerance for corruption, said any policeman who deviated from the grand norms of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians by engaging in fraud and extortion would be dismissed from the service.He said, “I want you to always appear like good ambassadors of this nation. Our brief is to provide adequate security for Nigerians. Don’t harass innocent people. Don’t engage in illegal duties.“Don’t use physical force on Nigerians while enforcing order, be civil in all your dealings. But if you engage in illegalities and you are caught, you will be fired.“We are working tirelessly to improve your welfare in the area of promotions and housing, so let us be supportive in this task.”The Police Commissioner, Ekiti State Command, Mr Bello Ahmed, expressed regret over the last week attack on Ijero Police Station during a bank robbery, causing the death of three policemen.The police commissioner said there was frightening shortfall of personnel in Ekiti State, saying: “At present, the command has 3,105 out of which only 2,648 including policewomen were on general duty while 46 are specialists.“Sir, this command shall need 4,000 more personnel to enable it adequately deploy men to the 2,195 polling units and other INEC facilities during the 2019 general elections in Ekiti State.”