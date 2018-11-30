The Nigeria Police has replied the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris over his perceived romance with the ruling party.
The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, had accused the IGP of working for the incumbent to arrest and intimidate its opponents.
Secondus, who spoke at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja had also asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to resign his position.
He claimed that the INEC chairman lacked the will and capacity to conduct free and fair elections next year.
But Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, dismissed the allegation in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.
He also described the call by the main opposition party for the resignation of the police boss as laughable.
Ahead of the general elections in 2019, the Police spokesman stressed that the force has remained apolitical and does not work in favour of any political party.
He, therefore, challenged the PDP to make public or report any case of compromise by the police.
Moshood insisted that the police were only focused on law enforcement and ensuring that the forthcoming elections were conducted peacefully.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+2348145236851