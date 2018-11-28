President Muhammadu Burhari on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to improve the welfare of Nigerian Army to enable them discharge their constitutional mandate of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.





Buhari gave the assurance while addressing troops at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.





He said the troops were always on his mind, adding that he had always woken up thinking about them and the conditions they operated.





“I will support you to play your constitutional role of defending the integrity of the country from both internal and external forces.

“This is the oath you have taken just as I took an oath as the President and Commander-In-Chief. “I assure you that I go to bed and always wake up thinking about you and the conditions under which you operate.





“Please, maintain your loyalty and defend the country. Whatever happens, a military no matter how equipped or how well led, without discipline is no use to the country,’’ he said.





While commending the troops over their gallantry and sacrifices, Buhari urged them to increase their commitment in engaging the outlaw Boko Haram insurgents, without further delay.





He said plans were on to adopt a new enhanced salary structure for the military in recognition of their contributions to security, social and economic development of the country.





The president also visited injured troops on admission at the Military Medical Centre. Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri.





Buhari had earlier inaugurated the 2018 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference and paid courtesy visit on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi. (NAN)