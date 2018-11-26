 PHOTOS: Police parade suspected IPOB members who ‘killed inspector’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: Police parade suspected IPOB members who ‘killed inspector’

9:47 AM 0
A+ A-

The police have paraded suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) in connection with the killing of a police inspector in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The IPOB members were said to have been involved in an attack on police patrol teams, which led to the death of the inspector.

A divisional police officer (DPO) and some other personnel were also wounded while a patrol van was set ablaze during the incident on Friday.

The suspects were paraded on Sunday.










KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top