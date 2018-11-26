The police have paraded suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) in connection with the killing of a police inspector in Nnewi, Anambra state.
The IPOB members were said to have been involved in an attack on police patrol teams, which led to the death of the inspector.
A divisional police officer (DPO) and some other personnel were also wounded while a patrol van was set ablaze during the incident on Friday.
The suspects were paraded on Sunday.
