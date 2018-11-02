President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Abraham Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The meeting, which was disclosed in a tweet by Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed held at the State House in Abuja.





The tweet read,“President @MBuhari tonight received Olujonwon Obasanjo, son of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at the State House, Abuja.

“Mr. Obasanjo is part of #PMB2019 Team.”





Recall that Olujonwo recently declared his support for the re-election bid of President Buhari.





A statement by Keyamo had quoted Alajuwon as saying, “Dear Sir, please find attached a statement of my public declaration and support for the 2019 second term re-election bid of our highly esteemed President Buhari





“I have taken a personal decision to release the statement and to notify you of my availability to work for the re-election of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari with sincerity and loyalty.





“Please accept my assurances of the highest regards.”