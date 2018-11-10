President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in France on Saturday ahead of the Paris Peace Forum, taking place between November 11 and 13, 2018.





According to a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Friday, the President will participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum slated for November 11 to 13.

Adesina said the forum, organised by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organisations, was based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”





The presidential spokesman said the Nigerian President would join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.





The statement added, “While in Paris, President Buhari will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.





“During his visit to Paris, President Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

“Before returning to Abuja, the President and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.”





Buhari, according to the statement, will be accompanied on the trip by three state governors and other top government officials.