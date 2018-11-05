



Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), secretly met with former military president Ibrahim Babangida on Sunday.





The meeting at the retired general’s house in Minna, Niger state, went under media radar and the details are yet to be made public.





The closed-door meeting lasted for hours in what may be seen as the “old order” paying attention to the presidential candidate who was minister of education under former president Olusegun Obasanjo between 2006 to 2007.





A spokesperson for her campaign confirmed the meeting but did not reveal details of the meeting.





“The discussion was about the future of Nigeria and the 2019 elections,” the official said, refusing to confirm if Ezekwesili sought or got Babangida’s endorsement.





Ezekwesili joined the presidential race at the last minute and has said she is in it to win.